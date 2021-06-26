2 Strong 4 Bullies
14 graduate from gang intervention program

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fourteen former gang members graduated from the Renounce Denounce Gang Intervention Program on Saturday.

The graduation was held at the Chandler Building on Euclid Avenue downtown.

The 8-week program is for young people ages 12 to 25 who were formerly involved in gang activity and have behavioral issues, according to a media release.

Students study how to resolve conflict and make the right decisions.

More information on the program is available here.

14 people graduated from the 8-week program.
14 people graduated from the 8-week program.(Tim Dubravetz)

