14 graduate from gang intervention program
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fourteen former gang members graduated from the Renounce Denounce Gang Intervention Program on Saturday.
The graduation was held at the Chandler Building on Euclid Avenue downtown.
The 8-week program is for young people ages 12 to 25 who were formerly involved in gang activity and have behavioral issues, according to a media release.
Students study how to resolve conflict and make the right decisions.
More information on the program is available here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.