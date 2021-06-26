$2,500 reward for information on arson of home on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire investigators believe the blaze that partially destroyed the home at 3949 on East 55th Street on Friday morning was arson, and a reward is up for information on who’s responsible.
Crime Stoppers is offering $2500 for information leading to a conviction related to this fire.
Call 216-252-7463 with your tips.
Cleveland Fire shared the following photos of the damage:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.