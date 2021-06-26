2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$2,500 reward for information on arson of home on Cleveland’s East Side

$2,500 reward for information on arson of home on Cleveland’s East Side
$2,500 reward for information on arson of home on Cleveland’s East Side(Cleveland Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire investigators believe the blaze that partially destroyed the home at 3949 on East 55th Street on Friday morning was arson, and a reward is up for information on who’s responsible.

Crime Stoppers is offering $2500 for information leading to a conviction related to this fire.

Call 216-252-7463 with your tips.

Cleveland Fire shared the following photos of the damage:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

On Thursday, the Ohio House passed a bill legalizing all consumer fireworks in the state.
Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio
Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights
Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights
Cleveland Police are working to find a killer who gunned down a man Monday at 1:15 p.m. on West...
Mother of Cleveland murder victim makes a plea to the public to help find her son’s killer
Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights (Source: FBI)
Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio
Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio