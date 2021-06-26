2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

6 arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs at Lake County gas stations, hotels

6 arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs at Lake County gas stations, hotels
6 arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs at Lake County gas stations, hotels(Source: Lake County Narcotics Agency via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities arrested six people Thursday evening after discovering guns and drugs during an operation at several gas stations and hotels in Lake County.

The busts occurred at businesses located along the Interstate 90 exits at Euclid Avenue and Som Center and Bishop roads, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Narcotics Agency.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency shared a list of seized items:

  • MDMA
  • Crack Cocaine
  • Suspected fentanyl
  • Marijuana
  • Two digital scales
  • Drug paraphernalia, including baggies and packaging supplies
  • One loaded 9mm handgun
  • One loaded .45 caliber handgun

This was a joint operation between the Lake County Narcotics Agency, Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Wickliffe and Willoughby police departments, according to the post.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Trump rally in Wellington, Ohio
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 254 new COVID-19 cases
62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers
62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers
President Donald Trump speaks during the 2018 Ohio Republican Party State Dinner, Friday, Aug....
What to expect at Saturday’s Trump rally in Lorain County