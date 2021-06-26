6 arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs at Lake County gas stations, hotels

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities arrested six people Thursday evening after discovering guns and drugs during an operation at several gas stations and hotels in Lake County.

The busts occurred at businesses located along the Interstate 90 exits at Euclid Avenue and Som Center and Bishop roads, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Narcotics Agency.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency shared a list of seized items:

MDMA

Crack Cocaine

Suspected fentanyl

Marijuana

Two digital scales

Drug paraphernalia, including baggies and packaging supplies

One loaded 9mm handgun

One loaded .45 caliber handgun

This was a joint operation between the Lake County Narcotics Agency, Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Wickliffe and Willoughby police departments, according to the post.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.