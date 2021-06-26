2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers

62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers
62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEY LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Saturday morning after a car crash in Ashland County.

Ronald J. Pryor was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Ashland following the crash, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on U. S. 250 in Bailey Lakes.

Pryor was delivering newspapers when he traveled off the roadway at a low speed, the highway patrol said. His car hit a building but caused little damage.

He was unresponsive when EMS arrived, according to a news release.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.

The highway patrol continues investigating.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Trump rally in Wellington, Ohio
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 254 new COVID-19 cases
6 arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs at Lake County gas stations, hotels
6 arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs at Lake County gas stations, hotels
President Donald Trump speaks during the 2018 Ohio Republican Party State Dinner, Friday, Aug....
What to expect at Saturday’s Trump rally in Lorain County