62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers

BAILEY LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Saturday morning after a car crash in Ashland County.

Ronald J. Pryor was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Ashland following the crash, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on U. S. 250 in Bailey Lakes.

Pryor was delivering newspapers when he traveled off the roadway at a low speed, the highway patrol said. His car hit a building but caused little damage.

He was unresponsive when EMS arrived, according to a news release.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.

The highway patrol continues investigating.

