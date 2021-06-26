62-year-old man dies after crashing car while delivering newspapers
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAILEY LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Saturday morning after a car crash in Ashland County.
Ronald J. Pryor was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Ashland following the crash, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on U. S. 250 in Bailey Lakes.
Pryor was delivering newspapers when he traveled off the roadway at a low speed, the highway patrol said. His car hit a building but caused little damage.
He was unresponsive when EMS arrived, according to a news release.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.
The highway patrol continues investigating.
