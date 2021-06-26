2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Public Library breaks ground on Woodland Branch

Cleveland Public Library (File photo.)
Cleveland Public Library (File photo.)((Source: WOIO))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday is a day of celebration and growth for the Cleveland Public Library thanks to a new neighborhood branch.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Woodland Branch is happening today at its current location, 5806 Woodland Avenue in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

New features will include a community plaza, meeting rooms, modern furnishings and more windows, according to a media release.

The library said the new branch will be more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

Watch the groundbreaking ceremony live at 10:30 a.m. in the video player below.

