Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 4th of July is right around the corner, and while it will technically still be illegal to set off your own fireworks in Ohio, that could change next year.

“I think that that’s a lot of holidays to have a lot of fireworks going off randomly throughout the city,” said Tracy Yurko, who lives in Cleveland. “I think there’s a lot of residents who feel the fireworks can be a disruption at nighttime to their sleep; you know we all want to celebrate, but could we find other avenues to celebrate with other than fireworks?”

“Any time’s a good time to have a good time, you know,” said Alberto Vasquez, who lives in Old Brooklyn.

On Thursday, the Ohio House passed a bill legalizing all consumer fireworks in the state. The bill would allow individuals to set off fireworks on July 3rd, 4th, 5th, and the previous and following weekends. People will also be allowed to set them off on all public holidays, including New Year’s Eve, Juneteenth, and Labor Day.

“It’s about the only time I think that they should be blowing off not just because you feel like making a bunch of noise or drawing attention,” said Richard Hill, who lives in Old Brooklyn.

Under current law setting off consumer fireworks in Ohio is illegal. Fireworks bought in the state must be taken out of Ohio within 48 hours and cannot be set off here. Under the new law, local communities could still decide for themselves whether or not to allow individuals to set them off.

“Some of the issues that we witnessed were neighbors shooting them off in the streets,” explained Yurko. “Traffic was obstructed, traffic was driving around the fireworks, you know, we were worried about houses catching on fire, cars catching on fire. I mean, there’s no place for it in the city. If you’re not a professional, you need to leave it to the professionals.”

The governor is expected to sign the bill into law next week. However, you’re out of luck this 4th of July; the law would not go into effect until next year.

