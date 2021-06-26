Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of robbing the Chase Bank in Bedford Heights.

The robbery happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on June 25 at 5435 Northfield Road.

According to the FBI, the suspect approached the teller line in the lobby area and waited to be assisted by a bank teller.

The suspect then walked to the teller window and provided a demand note to the victim teller, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the victim teller gave the suspect $1,000 before he took the money and ran off.

Chase Bank employees told the FBI the suspect was 5′11″ to 6′ tall, had black hair, a neckline tattoo, and was wearing a long-sleeve black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black running shoes, a gray/brown baseball cap, and latex gloves.

No weapons were brandished during the robbery, according to the FBI.

Bedford Heights Police immediately searched the area, but did not find a trace of him.

The FBI shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:

Autoplay Caption

Call police if you recognize this suspect.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.