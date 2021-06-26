2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother of Cleveland murder victim makes a plea to the public to help find her son’s killer

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother makes a desperate plea to the public and police for help to find her son’s killer.

It’s a nearly two-year-old crime that has Erica Ingram desperate for answers.

Rakeem Ingram, 24, of Cleveland was a father, a brother, and a son, gunned down on West 32nd Street in September of 2019, just feet away from his front door.

Erica Ingram said she learned about her son’s death from social media posts, “Neighbors say he went to the store, and he came from around the corner, and as he hit the corner, he got shot six times.”

Witnesses told the Cleveland mother her son was on his cell phone when two men with dreads drove up in a dark SUV. The passenger got out and repeatedly shot the victim.

“His phone was missing; he had a work card that was missing. I have never seen his ID, never saw his wallet,” Erica Ingram said.

So, was it a robbery, setup, or disagreement? All unanswered questions nearly two years later.

Rakeem spent five years in prison, according to his mother, and had only been at this new address for four months and was set to get his ankle bracelet removed the very next day. His mother admits he didn’t live a perfect life, but he told her he was focused on getting a job to take care of his young daughter.

“I might never get justice, but I would just like to know who, why, how are you walking around here knowing you killed somebody,” Erica Ingram told 19 News.

The Cleveland woman is also frustrated with Cleveland Police Detectives, saying she realizes they have their hands full with the number of cases under investigation, but she wants a call back to know her son’s case has not been forgotten.

Rakeem would have turned 26 on Thursday, and his mother is begging anyone who knows who’s responsible for his death to have a heart and come forward,“ Erica Ingram said.

If you have any information that could help identify Rakeem Ingram’s killer, please contact Cleveland Police Detectives.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

On Thursday, the Ohio House passed a bill legalizing all consumer fireworks in the state.
Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio
Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights
Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights
Man wanted by FBI for robbing Chase Bank in Bedford Heights (Source: FBI)
Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio
Clevelanders divided over a bill that will make personal fireworks legal in Ohio