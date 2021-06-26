Mother of Cleveland murder victim makes a plea to the public to help find her son’s killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother makes a desperate plea to the public and police for help to find her son’s killer.

It’s a nearly two-year-old crime that has Erica Ingram desperate for answers.

Rakeem Ingram, 24, of Cleveland was a father, a brother, and a son, gunned down on West 32nd Street in September of 2019, just feet away from his front door.

Erica Ingram said she learned about her son’s death from social media posts, “Neighbors say he went to the store, and he came from around the corner, and as he hit the corner, he got shot six times.”

Witnesses told the Cleveland mother her son was on his cell phone when two men with dreads drove up in a dark SUV. The passenger got out and repeatedly shot the victim.

“His phone was missing; he had a work card that was missing. I have never seen his ID, never saw his wallet,” Erica Ingram said.

So, was it a robbery, setup, or disagreement? All unanswered questions nearly two years later.

Rakeem spent five years in prison, according to his mother, and had only been at this new address for four months and was set to get his ankle bracelet removed the very next day. His mother admits he didn’t live a perfect life, but he told her he was focused on getting a job to take care of his young daughter.

“I might never get justice, but I would just like to know who, why, how are you walking around here knowing you killed somebody,” Erica Ingram told 19 News.

The Cleveland woman is also frustrated with Cleveland Police Detectives, saying she realizes they have their hands full with the number of cases under investigation, but she wants a call back to know her son’s case has not been forgotten.

Rakeem would have turned 26 on Thursday, and his mother is begging anyone who knows who’s responsible for his death to have a heart and come forward,“ Erica Ingram said.

If you have any information that could help identify Rakeem Ingram’s killer, please contact Cleveland Police Detectives.

