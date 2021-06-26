2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid with Showers and Storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another mid-summer-like pattern will be with us well into next week!

Warmth and high humidity will be plentiful affording an abundance of fuel for showers and storms.

Scattered showers and thunder are in the forecast from now through Saturday as tonight’s lows around 70 recover to tomorrow’s highs in the mid 80s.

Right now, Sunday is looking to be partly sunny, steamy, sticky and sweltering as the mercury soars to around 90.

Monday through Thursday of next week feature a 50 to 70 percent chance of showers and storms each day with highs each day in the 80s.

Batten down the hatches, crank up the AC and don’t fret about watering the lawn!

19 First Alert Forecast - 6/25/2021

19 First Alert Forecast - 6/25/2021
