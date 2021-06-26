Northeast Ohio weather: Warm, humid and primed for storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mid- summer like pattern will be with us well into next week.

Warmth and high humidity will be plentiful affording an abundance of fuel for showers and storms.

A slim risk of a shower or thunder is in the forecast today as highs reach the upper 80s.

Right now, Sunday is looking to be partly sunny, steamy, sticky and sweltering as the mercury soars to around 90.

Monday through Wednesday of next week feature a 50 to 70 percent chance of showers and storms each day with highs each day in the 80s.

Batten down the hatches, crank up the AC and don’t fret about watering the lawn!

