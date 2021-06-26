2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police surround residence in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood

Cleveland police surrounded a residence on West 123rd Street Saturday afternoon.
(John Baligush)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have responded to a residence on West 123rd Saturday afternoon.

Officers surrounded a home in the 4200 block of West 123rd Street around 5 p.m.

Neighbors in the area — many with children — were isolated in their own homes as police blocked off the street, according to a witness who wanted to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and additional information was not immediately available.

