Police surround residence in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have responded to a residence on West 123rd Saturday afternoon.
Officers surrounded a home in the 4200 block of West 123rd Street around 5 p.m.
Neighbors in the area — many with children — were isolated in their own homes as police blocked off the street, according to a witness who wanted to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story and additional information was not immediately available.
