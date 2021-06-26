2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Train collides with semi truck in Central Texas

By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a train wreck involving a tractor trailer.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Video courtesy of Samantha Martinez

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Teague Street and Avenue D in Moody, the McLennan County Sheriff’s said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the wreck, but Texas DPS will handle the investigation.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The train collided with the semi after it got stuck on the railroad tracks, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Steel Vengeance (Source: Cedar Point)
Cedar Point officially launches 150th anniversary celebration
Cleveland police investigated the shooting death of a 50-year-old man near the intersection of...
8 shot as weekend off to a violent start in Cleveland
Lorain County welcomes former President Donald Trump ahead of Saturday's rally.
#Trumprally trending as former President Trump prepares to speak at Wellington rally
Cleveland police surrounded a residence on West 123rd Street Saturday afternoon.
Police surround residence in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood
Fourteen people graduated from the 8-week program for young people formerly involved in gang...
Renounce Denounce Gang Intervention Program graduation