Advertisement

#Trumprally trending as former President Trump prepares to speak at Wellington rally

Lorain County welcomes former President Donald Trump ahead of Saturday's rally.
Lorain County welcomes former President Donald Trump ahead of Saturday's rally.((Source: WOIO))
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, former President Donald Trump held his first rally in Wellington, Ohio since losing his re-election bid to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Hours before Trump took the lectern, #Trumprally was trending on Twitter along with #Trump2024ToSaveAmerica driving a bitter online political debate that has been absent from social media since Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

The discussion was polarized, as fans of the former president tweeted their support.

But not all the tweets driving the #hashtag were positive.

Some politicians moved to capitalize on the traffic to attack rivals.

Jeff Sites, who is running against U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (OH-4), tweeted his critique of the Champaign County Republican using the hashtag.

A short time later, Jordan, an ally of the former President, posted a link to his rally speech on the conservative pro-Trump news outlet Newsmax.

Shortly before Trump spoke Saturday evening, the #TrumpRally hashtag was ranked fourth behind #TheBangTanFactor, #Italy, and UFCVegas30 on Twitter.

Notably, the two of the top five trending hashtags #TheBangtanFactor and #MostRequestedLive were associated with the Kpop group BTS, whose fans are known for highjacking MAGA and QANON hashtags, leading get-out-the-vote efforts against the President, and participating in the derailing of a Trump rally in Tulsa by boosting the number of registered attendees to 1 million. Only 6,000 people attended.

