What to expect at Saturday’s Trump rally in Lorain County

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to the stage Saturday for an event in Northeast Ohio.

He’s in town for a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

Today’s event is the former president’s first rally since losing his re-election bid to President Joe Biden.

Here’s what to expect:

TIMING, LOCATION & PARKING

Doors open at 2 p.m. Trump is set to deliver remarks at 7 p.m.

The Lorain County Fairgrounds are located at 23000 Fairgrounds Road in Wellington.

Those who wish to walk to the rally must use Fairgrounds Road, Wellington police said in a news release. The only vehicle entrance is on Pitts Road.

Wellington police closed Magyar Street to traffic at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the release. It’s blocked so the road can be used as an evacuation route in case of an emergency, police said.

WHY OHIO?

A media release said Trump is rallying in support of congressional candidate Max Miller.

Trump previously endorsed Miller, who is running for election in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, also a Republican, was one of ten GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump.

Wellington is located is Ohio ‘s 7th Congressional District, represented by Republican Bob Gibbs.

Hans Schneider, mayor of Wellington, released a statement in anticipation of Trump’s visit.

“Regardless of where one falls on the political spectrum, I have always been proud of how our community has been able to put aside differences and work together for the greater good of the community. This rally is an opportunity to show everyone, both near and far, that people can not only coexist but can reach across the gap to work together to accomplish things and show respect to those who we may disagree with on an issue or two or several. That is how we have always done it and that is how we will continue to do it here in Wellington.”

WHO WILL BE THERE?

According to Forbes, Josh Mandel and J. D. Vance will attend the rally. Jane Timken confirmed her plans to attend in a tweet.

Timken, Mandel and Vance are all running to replace Sen. Rob Portman when he retires.

Rep. Jim Jordan and Jim Renacci, former GOP congressman and current challenger of DeWine, confirmed their plans to be there, according to Forbes.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not be in attendance. A spokesperson said the governor “has previously scheduled family commitments.”

Forbes reports that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Sen. Portman will also miss the rally.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The former president has another rally planned for July 3. It’s happening at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Florida.

19 News will report live from the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting Saturday afternoon. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.