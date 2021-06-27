37-year-old man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of E. 39th Street.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We’re waiting to hear back.

