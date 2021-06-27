2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

37-year-old man shot in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of E. 39th Street.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks at a town hall in Highland Hills back when she was a...
HUD Secretary Fudge returns to Cleveland to promote COVID-19 vaccination
Pedestrian struck by car, killed while walking on road in Ravenna Twp.
Pedestrian struck by car, killed while walking on road in Ravenna Twp.
Rescue crews search for man missing in Chippewa Lake
Rescue crews search for man missing in Chippewa Lake
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: And the heat goes on!