53-year-old shot to death at Cleveland bus stop

Cleveland police investigated the shooting death of a 53-year-old man near the intersection of...
Cleveland police investigated the shooting death of a 53-year-old man near the intersection of East 125th and Superior Avenue Saturday afternoon.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old was shot to death Saturday afternoon at a bus stop in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood after exchanging gunfire with an unknown person, according to Cleveland police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. near a bus stop at the intersection of East 125th Street and Superior Avenue, the release said.

Police say their investigation shows that the victim was at the stop arguing with a female when an unknown male approached him. The 53-year-old and the unknown male exchanged gunfire, according to police, and the victim was shot multiple times.

Medics arrived at the scene and treated the man, police said. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.

The matter remains under investigation, according to police.

