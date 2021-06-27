2 Strong 4 Bullies
8 shot as weekend off to a violent start in Cleveland

Cleveland police investigated the shooting death of a 50-year-old man near the intersection of...
Cleveland police investigated the shooting death of a 50-year-old man near the intersection of East 125th and Superior Avenue Saturday afternoon.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight people were shot and one killed between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon as violence again plagued the city of Cleveland.

On Friday, five people in their 20s were shot — all were taken to area hospitals, according to a police media release. Their conditions were not released.

  • A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the 1600 block of Columbus Road
  • A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg near the intersection of East 123rd Street and Kinsman Road
  • A 24-year-old woman was shot in the thigh in the 3300 block of East 65th Street
  • A 26-year-old was struck in the abdomen and left forearm in the 4000 block of Lee Road
  • A 27-year-old man was shot in both feet in the 3200 block of West 25th Street

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, three more people, including a 14-year-old boy were also shot; one died, according to police

  • A 50-year-old man was fatally shot near the intersection of East 124th Street and Superior Avenue.
  • A 14-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 156th Street and Glencoe Avenue.
  • A 40-year-old was also shot in the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue.

The conditions of the 14-year-old and the 40-year-old were not released. Additional details were not immediately available.

