Bear sighted eating out of bird feeders in Lake County

Black Bear (File Photo)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has received calls about a Black bear roaming the areas of Perry and Painesville Township.

The bear has been eating out of people’s birdfeeders and was heading west, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been notified, according to the sheriff’s office. They asked that the public call them if the bear does anything unusual.

Black bears are endemic to Northeast Ohio, according to the Ohio Wildlife Center.

The center reminds the public not to feed bears.

“Bears can easily develop a taste for human food and human garbage,” according to Rebecca Rose, a Conservation Liaison at Ohio Wildlife Center. “A bear that  becomes habituated to people often ends up dead.”

A video of a bear running through a residential area in Willoughby was circulating on social media Sunday. Willoughby police would not say if they had received reports about a bear in the area.

