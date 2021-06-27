Cedar Point officially launches 150th anniversary celebration

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point began celebrating its 150th anniversary on Saturday, marking the milestone with the launch of several new attractions at the Sandusky amusement park.

In addition to a parade inside the park, new merchandise and expanded food options, Cedar Point recently opened the Snake River Expedition.

This is actually the 151st year of the park’s existence, but last year’s celebrations were postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s time. We’ve all waited more than a year to share this momentous occasion, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Carrie Boldman, the park’s vice president and general manager. “From the Celebrate 150 Spectacular to the unbelievable Ticket of a Lifetime, we’re pulling out all the stops as we recognize and celebrate 150 years of Cedar Point — the quintessential American summertime tradition.”

Cedar Point is also giving away one free lifetime pass to the park each night. Winners, which will be announced nightly, will be able to bring three guests each visit.

Park guests can enter at kiosks throughout the property by scanning a QR-code on the Cedar Point mobile app.

“Our mission from the beginning was to be a place where people could escape,” said director of communications Tony Clark. “The park has lived through a pandemic. We made it through one and then another last year, so we’re happy we still get to be that place.”

The 150th-anniversary celebration runs June 26 through Aug. 15. Park reservations are required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. For more information, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.