Elyria’s LGBTQ+ community, supporters celebrate Pride: “Love and accept everybody for who they are”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to facilitate advocacy for the community, the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade took place in Elyria Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Ely Square. The event hoped to be a safe place for community members to share their stories.

Millicent Houston told 19 News the struggle for members of the LGBTQ+ community are still prevalent in society.

”I came out when I was really young and wasn’t really accepted by my community,” she said. “As I grew up, I kind of realized that those people are never going to accept you.”

Leighann Arroyo is a City Advocate for the 5th Ward of Elyria. She said she’s using her position to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Arroyo said each person who attended has a personal story of their own.

”We’re here, we’re not going away, and people need to learn to love and accept everybody for who they are,” Arroyo said.

