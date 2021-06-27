2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria’s LGBTQ+ community, supporters celebrate Pride: “Love and accept everybody for who they are”

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to facilitate advocacy for the community, the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade took place in Elyria Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Ely Square. The event hoped to be a safe place for community members to share their stories.

Millicent Houston told 19 News the struggle for members of the LGBTQ+ community are still prevalent in society.

”I came out when I was really young and wasn’t really accepted by my community,” she said. “As I grew up, I kind of realized that those people are never going to accept you.”

Leighann Arroyo is a City Advocate for the 5th Ward of Elyria. She said she’s using her position to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Arroyo said each person who attended has a personal story of their own.

”We’re here, we’re not going away, and people need to learn to love and accept everybody for who they are,” Arroyo said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

14 people graduated from the 8-week program.
14 graduate from gang intervention program
Cleveland Public Library (File photo.)
Cleveland Public Library breaks ground on Woodland Branch
Gina DeJesus’ organization teams with Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee to help families,...
Gina DeJesus’ organization teams with Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee to help families, law enforcement
Mary Rocchine Shu Lepore (Source: Avon police)
Missing 17-year-old Avon girl found safe