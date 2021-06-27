2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

HUD Secretary Fudge returns to Cleveland to promote COVID-19 vaccination

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks at a town hall in Highland Hills back when she was a...
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks at a town hall in Highland Hills back when she was a congresswoman.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marcia Fudge, Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is returning to Cleveland Sunday to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cleveland is her final stop in a trip across Ohio. Secretary Fudge visited Dayton and Columbus as well.

She’s here as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Month of Action.

On June 2, President Joe Biden announced June would be a “month of action” or “vaccine sprint” with the goal of vaccinating as many Americans as possible.

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

Secretary Fudge will tour a vaccine clinic Sunday at Mt. Zion Fellowship in Highland Hills, according to a press release.

“This trip is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” a news release said.

She’ll be joined by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Rep. Terrence Upchurch, Highland Hills Mayor Michael L. Booker, and Dr. C. Ronald S. Williams II, Pastor of Mt. Zion Fellowship.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 254 new COVID-19 cases
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 292 new COVID-19 cases; additional 68 deaths added to state’s total
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 303 new COVID-19 cases
NaloxBox
Boxes of overdose-reversing antidotes to be installed at locations throughout Cuyahoga County