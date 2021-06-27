HUD Secretary Fudge returns to Cleveland to promote COVID-19 vaccination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marcia Fudge, Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is returning to Cleveland Sunday to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cleveland is her final stop in a trip across Ohio. Secretary Fudge visited Dayton and Columbus as well.

She’s here as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Month of Action.

On June 2, President Joe Biden announced June would be a “month of action” or “vaccine sprint” with the goal of vaccinating as many Americans as possible.

Secretary Fudge will tour a vaccine clinic Sunday at Mt. Zion Fellowship in Highland Hills, according to a press release.

“This trip is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” a news release said.

She’ll be joined by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Rep. Terrence Upchurch, Highland Hills Mayor Michael L. Booker, and Dr. C. Ronald S. Williams II, Pastor of Mt. Zion Fellowship.

