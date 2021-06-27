2 Strong 4 Bullies
Indians right fielder carted from field after colliding with second baseman while chasing pop fly

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor loses his helmet rounding third base while scoring in the eighth...
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor loses his helmet rounding third base while scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians’ right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field after colliding with second baseman Ernie Clement Sunday at a game in Minneapolis.

Naylor immediately called for medical care after the collision and seemed to be in serious pain.

After the game, Indians manager Terry Franconia said that Naylor had broken a bone and was being treated at a hospital, ESPN reported.

The tribe fell to the Twins 8-2.

Fans, fellow athletes, and others flooded Twitter with well wishes Sunday evening.

