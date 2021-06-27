Indians right fielder carted from field after colliding with second baseman while chasing pop fly

MINNEAPOLIS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians’ right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field after colliding with second baseman Ernie Clement Sunday at a game in Minneapolis.

Naylor immediately called for medical care after the collision and seemed to be in serious pain.

After the game, Indians manager Terry Franconia said that Naylor had broken a bone and was being treated at a hospital, ESPN reported.

The tribe fell to the Twins 8-2.

Josh Naylor left today's game following a collision in shallow right field.



Please keep @JoshNaylor44 in your thoughts. ❤️ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 27, 2021

Fans, fellow athletes, and others flooded Twitter with well wishes Sunday evening.

Our thoughts are with Josh Naylor and @Indians. 🙏❤️ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 27, 2021

You never want to see that happen to someone. Hoping my brother @JoshNaylor44 is okay. ❤️🙏🏻 — Jordan Luplow (@J_Luppp) June 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.