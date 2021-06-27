2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: And the heat goes on!

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for a taste of mid-summer in the deep south.

Warmth and high humidity will continue to be around in high volume, providing a wealth of fuel for showers and storms.

Today will be partly cloudy, steamy, sticky and sweltering as the mercury soars to around 90.

And no, we can’t rule out a random storm in this sultry airmass this afternoon - especially west of Cleveland.

Monday through Wednesday of next week feature a 40% to 70% chance of showers and storms each day with highs each day in the 80s.

Find a way to stay cool and don’t fret about watering the garden!

