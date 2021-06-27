2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian struck by car, killed while walking on road in Ravenna Twp.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 40-year-old man died Saturday night after being struck by a car while walking on a road in Ravenna Township.

The highway patrol identified Nicholas Bieniek, 40, as the victim.

Bieniek was walking on the roadway when he was hit by a car, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 10:26 p.m. Saturday on Newton Falls Road near Peck Road.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.

The highway patrol continues investigating.

