Rescue crews search for man missing in Chippewa Lake

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Chippewa Lake Saturday night.

The lake is currently closed to the public, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

ODNR said a man jumped off a boat and into Chippewa Lake around 9 p.m. Saturday. He never resurfaced, according to a press release.

Rescue crews and members of the public searched through the night. The search is resuming today, Sunday.

ODNR issued a warning to the public in a news release:

“ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.”

The missing man’s identity hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

