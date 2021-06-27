2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rescue crews search for man missing in Chippewa Lake

Rescue crews search for man missing in Chippewa Lake
Rescue crews search for man missing in Chippewa Lake(Source: Cameron Dedrick)
By Avery Williams and Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Chippewa Lake Saturday night.

The lake is currently closed to the public, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

ODNR said a man jumped off a boat and into Chippewa Lake around 9 p.m. Saturday. He never resurfaced, according to a press release.

Rescue crews and members of the public searched through the night. The search is resuming today, Sunday.

ODNR issued a warning to the public in a news release:

“ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.”

The missing man’s identity hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Pedestrian struck by car, killed while walking on road in Ravenna Twp.
Pedestrian struck by car, killed while walking on road in Ravenna Twp.
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: And the heat goes on!
Steel Vengeance (Source: Cedar Point)
Cedar Point officially launches 150th anniversary celebration
Cleveland police investigated the shooting death of a 50-year-old man near the intersection of...
8 shot as weekend off to a violent start in Cleveland