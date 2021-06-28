2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 candidate drops out of Cleveland’s mayoral race

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has confirmed Landry Simmons Jr. has dropped out of the race to become Cleveland’s next mayor.

Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May he would not seek re-election, ending his 16 year run as mayor.

The below seven people have filed to run for Cleveland Mayor in the September primary election.

Justin Bibb

Ross Dibello

Basheer S. Jones

Kevin Kelley

Dennis J. Kucinich

Zack Reed

Sandra Williams

The primary election is on Sept. 14, and the general election is on Nov. 2.

