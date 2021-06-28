1 candidate drops out of Cleveland’s mayoral race
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has confirmed Landry Simmons Jr. has dropped out of the race to become Cleveland’s next mayor.
Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May he would not seek re-election, ending his 16 year run as mayor.
The below seven people have filed to run for Cleveland Mayor in the September primary election.
Justin Bibb
Ross Dibello
Basheer S. Jones
Kevin Kelley
Dennis J. Kucinich
Zack Reed
Sandra Williams
The primary election is on Sept. 14, and the general election is on Nov. 2.
