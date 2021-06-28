3 injured in single vehicle crash in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured Sunday evening in a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Hough.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East 69th Street and Hough Avenue, according to a 19News photojournalist on the scene.

Among the injured were a 9-month-old baby and a 40-year-old woman who were both transported to area hospitals in serious condition. A third person was also injured, but information about that person’s condition was not immediately available.

