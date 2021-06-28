Black bear spotted munching out of bird feeders in Willougby Hills (video)

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A black bear has been spotted in backyards across Lake County, including Willoughby and Willoughby Hills.

The Willoughby Hills police posted a video of a bear hanging out in a backyard near the Manakiki Golf Course, according to a Facebook post.

The police remind everyone who spots the bear to leave the bear alone and resist the temptation to get up close to get a photo.

The public should be cautious in areas where the bear has been sighted, police say. If you come across a bear, do not corner it and leave a path for it to get away.

Bears are omnivores comfortable eating just about anything, including unsecured garbage cans and bird feeders. To reduce the likelihood of a black bear visiting your yard, the police recommend the following:

Secure garbage cans in a garage or shed

Don’t leave small pets alone and unmonitored outside

Rethink your birdfeeder location

Keep your BBQ grill clean and free of drippings

If you do encounter a bear, the police say to remain calm and remember that the bear is likely more scared of you than you are of him. Attacks by black bears on people are very rare, and most black bears are skittish and can be easily scared away.

Tips from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for a black bear encounter include:

Act calm and do not run

Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice

Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away

Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches

Exit the area

To report observations of black bears, contact the ODNR District Wildlife Office or visit ohiodnr.gov. You can also contact the Willoughby Hills Police Department with any concerns, questions or reports at 440-942-9111

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that they had also received calls about a Black bear roaming the areas of Perry and Painesville Township.

The bear spotted in Lake County has been eating out of people’s birdfeeders and was heading west, the sheriff’s office said. It is unknown if it’s the same bear spotted in Willoughby Hills.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.