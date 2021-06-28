Car theft is on the rise in NE Ohio says Hudson’s Chief of Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday morning, David Williams woke up to bad news.

His wife’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler was missing from their driveway on Londonairy Blvd in Hudson.

“I’ve never had anything taken from our house before, so the initial reaction was surprised,” Williams said.

A video from Hudson Police shows what looks like one of the suspects walking around in a Driveway after failing to steal a car.

Police told 19 News three other cars were stolen in adjacent neighborhoods on Saturday morning.

This includes a 2014 Honda Accord, a 2019 Land Rover Discovery, and a 2016 Volvo.

Chief of Police Perry Tabak has said that these incidents might be related to the same group of suspects.

“Northeast Ohio has seen an increase in this type of auto theft; basically quick access, easy steal, grab em, and they hit the freeway, and they are gone,” Tabak said.

But what do all of these thefts have in common?

All of the cars stolen were unlocked or had keys left inside.

This is why Tabak is offering this simple piece of advice.

“Just please lock your cars, don’t leave the keys and key fobs in; if we can stop them from getting the cars in the first place, it will help everybody,” he added.

If anyone has information on who these suspects might be, the police department is asking for your help so they can stop people like Williams from losing their personal possessions.

You can reach Hudson Police at 1-330-342-1800

