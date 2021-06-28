2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car theft is on the rise in NE Ohio says Hudson’s Chief of Police

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday morning, David Williams woke up to bad news.

His wife’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler was missing from their driveway on Londonairy Blvd in Hudson.

“I’ve never had anything taken from our house before, so the initial reaction was surprised,” Williams said.

A video from Hudson Police shows what looks like one of the suspects walking around in a Driveway after failing to steal a car.

Police told 19 News three other cars were stolen in adjacent neighborhoods on Saturday morning.

This includes a 2014 Honda Accord, a 2019 Land Rover Discovery, and a 2016 Volvo.

Chief of Police Perry Tabak has said that these incidents might be related to the same group of suspects.

“Northeast Ohio has seen an increase in this type of auto theft; basically quick access, easy steal, grab em, and they hit the freeway, and they are gone,” Tabak said.

But what do all of these thefts have in common?

All of the cars stolen were unlocked or had keys left inside.

This is why Tabak is offering this simple piece of advice.

“Just please lock your cars, don’t leave the keys and key fobs in; if we can stop them from getting the cars in the first place, it will help everybody,” he added.

If anyone has information on who these suspects might be, the police department is asking for your help so they can stop people like Williams from losing their personal possessions.

You can reach Hudson Police at 1-330-342-1800

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Ohio first responders beg Ohioans to donate blood in face of critical blood shortage
Richard Muncie (Source: North Royalton police)
Parma man arrested for killing woman, dumping body in Ashtabula County landfill
Manns was last seen last week shortly before leaving home on his own.
Police ask for help locating missing Parma teen
Willis is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, U.S. Marshals say.
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive of the week wanted for alleged attempted murder in Massillon