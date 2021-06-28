Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor diagnosed with fracture, dislocation of ankle

MINNEAPOLIS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians provided a medical update for outfield Josh Naylor, who was carted off the field with a gruesome leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

“Josh Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. The ankle was immediately reduced on the field and Josh was transported to a local hospital for full evaluation. Josh remained in Minnesota overnight for pain management and will travel back to Cleveland today. He will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz later this week to determine the extent of the injury and timetable for operative intervention. Head Athletic trainer James Quinlan accompanied Josh to the hospital and will travel back to Cleveland with him today.”

Naylor collided with Ernie Clement in the outfield while chasing a flyball during the Indians’ 8-2 loss against the Twins.

