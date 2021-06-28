Cuyahoga County approves loan to clean up site of former Margaret Ireland School for use as a manufacturing training center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County approved a $500,000 loan Monday to clean up the site of a vacant school building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for use as a new manufacturing and training center and headquarters.

The site of the former Margaret A. Ireland School at 1800 East 63rd Street will be remodeled and reused by the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, Inc., who will use the 56,560-square foot building to “allow companies to learn and experience smart technologies, engage with engineers, and to prototype new products,” according to a Cuyahoga County press release.

The $500,000 will be provided to the company as a low-interest loan to be used to remediate asbestos and old underground fuel tanks from the building. The funding comes from Cuyahoga County’s Brownfield Redevelopment Fund, a revolving loan fund, that helps clean up contaminated sites to encourage redevelopment, reduce blight, enhance green space, and create jobs, the county said.

The project is expected to create 29 new jobs and has a payroll of approximately $1.5 million annually, according to the release.

