Driver critically injured in Northfield Center Township accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Copley Township man suffered life threatening injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said the accident happened on June 23 around 10:15 p.m.

Deputies said the driver was south on State Route 8 near I-271 when he lost control of his Chevrolet HHR.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to deputies.

Nobody else was inside his car and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation and at this time authorities are not releasing his name.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.