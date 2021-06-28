2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver critically injured in Northfield Center Township accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Copley Township man suffered life threatening injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said the accident happened on June 23 around 10:15 p.m.

Deputies said the driver was south on State Route 8 near I-271 when he lost control of his Chevrolet HHR.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to deputies.

Nobody else was inside his car and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation and at this time authorities are not releasing his name.

