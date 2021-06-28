FIRST ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Best risk of severe storms all week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has activated an ALERT DAY Wednesday. There is a risk of showers and storms every day this week. We expect a little better threat for severe storms on Wednesday. It can happen anytime of the day. The humid air mass will fuel these storms. Heavy rain and wind damage the main threats here. The team is monitoring the weather closely for you as we approach the holiday weekend.

