Goose breaks 2 windows in Rocky River home

(Source: Rocky River police)
(Source: Rocky River police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A goose flew into a home on Fairhill Drive and broke both front picture windows.

Police said the goose windows smashed out two windows.
Police said the goose windows smashed out two windows.

Rocky River officers said the residents returned home on June 20 to find their windows smashed out and called police.

The residents called police when they returned home and saw several windows smashed.
The residents called police when they returned home and saw several windows smashed.

Officers determined it was a goose, not a burglar who caused the damage.

According to police, the goose flew into the house, breaking one window and then flew back out, damaging the second.

