Lyft driver shot in drive-by shooting in Akron

(WAFB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lyft driver drove himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron Medical Center after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

Akron police said the 38-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the 700 block of Copley Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told officers as he was picking up a rider, a suspect in a vehicle drove-by and fired several shots.

The 23-year-old rider was grazed by a bullet, but did not require medical attention.

According to police, the Lyft driver has non-life threatening injuries and there is no description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

