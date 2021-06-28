Mansfield police ask for help identifying woman wanted for shooting into crowd (video)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness captured cell phone video of an unknown woman firing two rounds from a semi-automatic gun during a fight on June 27.

The Mansfield Division of Police responded to the 300 block of Bulkley Avenue in reference to a "Shots Fired" call at... Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Monday, June 28, 2021

According to police, this happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Bulkley Avenue.

After the shooting, the woman fled in a gray colored vehicle, possible a Dodge Journey.

She was wearing gray spandex-type shorts with a blue bathing suit like top with light colored dots.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police at 419-755-9724, please ask for the Major Crimes Division.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.