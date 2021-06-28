2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and steamy this week with thunderstorms

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story this week will be high heat, humidity, and (nearly) daily opportunities for thunderstorms.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hit 90 degrees for the first time this year this afternoon, and we may very well get close to 90 degrees again on Tuesday.

Humidity levels will remain quite high through the middle of the work week.

Just like today, scattered thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and early-evening hours.

It appears that we will see our most widespread rain this week on Wednesday and Thursday, as numerous thunderstorms will be moving through the area each day.

There will be fewer storms around Friday and Saturday.

We’ll also turn much cooler by the tail end of the week, with highs only in the 70s Friday through Sunday.

