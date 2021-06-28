Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot, humid, and unstable; threat of thunderstorms at anytime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air is thick and the air mass is warm. Humid weather sticks around through the middle part of the week. We have a stationary front today to the west and north of Ohio. This front is keeping our area unstable. We are in a position the next few days to pop up a shower or thunderstorm at any moment. We will also have to monitor a lake breeze that can kick off storms as well. The better risk of these storms will come during the afternoon and evening. This is when we have maximum daytime heating. The storms will not be moving fast so locally very heavy rain is certainly a threat. You always have to watch out for downburst winds that can cause damage as well. Most of the time it will dry. My advice is before you head out, check the radar and see what is going on. Things can change quickly in this environment we are in. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees. Wednesday will see afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range.

