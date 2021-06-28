2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot, humid, and unstable; threat of thunderstorms at anytime

Here's your updated weather forecast for northeast Ohio
Here's your updated weather forecast for northeast Ohio(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air is thick and the air mass is warm. Humid weather sticks around through the middle part of the week. We have a stationary front today to the west and north of Ohio. This front is keeping our area unstable. We are in a position the next few days to pop up a shower or thunderstorm at any moment. We will also have to monitor a lake breeze that can kick off storms as well. The better risk of these storms will come during the afternoon and evening. This is when we have maximum daytime heating. The storms will not be moving fast so locally very heavy rain is certainly a threat. You always have to watch out for downburst winds that can cause damage as well. Most of the time it will dry. My advice is before you head out, check the radar and see what is going on. Things can change quickly in this environment we are in. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees. Wednesday will see afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and thunder threat much of the week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/27/2021
Highs Saturday approached 90 degrees, and temperatures overnight will stay in the 70s.
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid pattern continues through next week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/26/2021