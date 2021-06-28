Ohio first responders beg Ohioans to donate blood in face of critical blood shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State emergency medical and fire personnel are begging the public to donate blood during an acute shortage that they say could prevent people from getting blood infusions.

“There is great concern that some patients may not be able to receive life-saving infusions of blood and blood products despite current efforts to conserve these resources,” said Ohio Division of EMS Executive Director Rob Wagoner in an agency media release. “As we move through these summer months, the seasonal increase of trauma patients will further stress this critical shortage.”

The critical blood shortage has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, decreased blood donations, and an increase in the usage of blood and blood products needed to treat an increasing number of trauma cases, according to Ohio EMS.

To donate, contact any blood collection agency your area.

You can reach the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

