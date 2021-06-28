2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio governor to sign executive order regarding use of college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses

Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett (16) and Cardale Jones (12), and wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) during warm ups before an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Ohio State won 28-3. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign an executive order on Monday afternoon related to the use of college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses.

The signing, as well as remarks from Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, State Sen. Niraj Antani, and former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

** 19 News will live stream the event **

Legislation that would allow college athletes to benefit from use of their name, image, and likeness was recently introduced to Ohio lawmakers, but Gov. DeWine previously offered opposition to an amendment that was added that would ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports.

This story will be updated.

