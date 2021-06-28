Ohio governor to sign executive order regarding use of college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign an executive order on Monday afternoon related to the use of college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses.

The signing, as well as remarks from Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, State Sen. Niraj Antani, and former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Legislation that would allow college athletes to benefit from use of their name, image, and likeness was recently introduced to Ohio lawmakers, but Gov. DeWine previously offered opposition to an amendment that was added that would ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on Ohio House amendments to Senate Bill 187. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/ytnB5c10DY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 25, 2021

