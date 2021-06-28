Olmsted Falls High School graduate qualifies for US Olympics pole vault team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alumni of Olmsted Falls High School is heading to Tokyo to represent the United States in this year’s summer Olympics.
Katie Nageotte qualified on Saturday for Team USA as a women’s pole vaulter; Olmsted Falls High School’s first Olympian.
“When the dream, that turned into a goal, became a reality,” Nageotte shared on Facebook.
The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.
The Olympics begin July 23.
