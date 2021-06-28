Olmsted Falls High School graduate qualifies for US Olympics pole vault team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alumni of Olmsted Falls High School is heading to Tokyo to represent the United States in this year’s summer Olympics.

Katie Nageotte qualified on Saturday for Team USA as a women’s pole vaulter; Olmsted Falls High School’s first Olympian.

Olmsted Falls High School has its first Olympian, Katie Nageotte Pole Vault will represent the USA!! Congrats Katie!! 💙💛🇺🇸 Posted by Olmsted Falls Alumni Association on Saturday, June 26, 2021

“When the dream, that turned into a goal, became a reality,” Nageotte shared on Facebook.

When the dream, that turned into a goal, became a reality. We did it. OLYMPIAN. #polevault #olympics #nike #tokyo Posted by Katie Nageotte Pole Vault on Sunday, June 27, 2021

The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.

The Olympics begin July 23.

