Olmsted Falls High School graduate qualifies for US Olympics pole vault team

Katie Nageotte competes in women's pole vault (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Katie Nageotte competes in women's pole vault (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alumni of Olmsted Falls High School is heading to Tokyo to represent the United States in this year’s summer Olympics.

Katie Nageotte qualified on Saturday for Team USA as a women’s pole vaulter; Olmsted Falls High School’s first Olympian.

Olmsted Falls High School has its first Olympian, Katie Nageotte Pole Vault will represent the USA!! Congrats Katie!! 💙💛🇺🇸

Posted by Olmsted Falls Alumni Association on Saturday, June 26, 2021

“When the dream, that turned into a goal, became a reality,” Nageotte shared on Facebook.

When the dream, that turned into a goal, became a reality. We did it. OLYMPIAN. #polevault #olympics #nike #tokyo

Posted by Katie Nageotte Pole Vault on Sunday, June 27, 2021

The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.

The Olympics begin July 23.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

