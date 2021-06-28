Parents, former students protest in support of Shaw High School’s recently-resigned band director

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Shaw High School community are expected to demonstrate peacefully on Monday following the resignation of the marching band director.

The protest is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Donshon Wilson said he was unfairly targeted by administrators over the last year, claiming it was their actions that led to him resignation after a 24-year career at East Cleveland’s Shaw High School.

“With the House Bill 70 having a CEO come in and to have complete control and power just to do whatever with any checks and balances, you know I can’t take any more of that,” Wilson said. “You know I’ve tried hard to work with the administration.”

Wilson said he was offered only a one-year contract instead of his standard two-year renewals. He also claimed that he was wrongfully reprimanded six times over the last nine months.

The East Cleveland City School District responded to 19 News with the following statement:

“The East Cleveland City School District announces that Mr. Donshon Wilson has resigned as the director of communications and technology and the director of The Mighty Shaw High School Cardinal Marching Band. Mr. Wilson, a member of the Shaw High School Class of 1988, officially assumed the mantle of director in 2004 though his work with the Battle of the Bands dates back to 1999.

During his tenure with the band spanning more than two decades, the marching band received local, state, national, and even international acclaim performing at such venues as the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the 2006 All American Army High School Football Game in San Antonio, annual appearances at the Mardi Gras Krewes Festival in New Orleans, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade, and countless other events in northeastern Ohio. Under Mr. Wilson’s leadership, the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band has earned more than 250 first place honors in local and national marching band competitions.

The district wishes Mr. Wilson the very best in his future endeavors. The road he paved and the examples he set will live on among the band for years to come. Mr. Donshon Wilson epitomizes the very best of what the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band has to offer. Once a Cardinal...always a Cardinal; you are Shaw High School, you are the definition of success.”

