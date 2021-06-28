Parma man arrested for killing woman, dumping body in Ashtabula County landfill

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 50-year-old Parma man for the murder of a North Royalton woman whose body was found dumped in a landfill.

North Royalton police said on June 25 Richard Muncie beat the woman to death inside her North Royalton apartment, put her body in her car and then dumped her body at the Waste Management landfill on Tuttle Road in Geneva.

Officers discovered Cari Smith, 50, was the victim of foul play when they went to do a welfare check at her Royal Oaks Apartment Friday morning after Smith failed to show up for work.

According to police, there was evidence inside Smith’s apartment that was consistent with an abduction.

After discovering Smith’s vehicle was gone, police used OnStar to track her vehicle to Geauga County.

Geauga County Sheriff deputies spotted the vehicle and arrested Muncie. Her body was not in the vehicle, but police said there was evidence in the car she had been in there before being taken to the landfill.

Smith’s body was found shortly afterwards at the landfill.

Police said Muncie and Smith knew each other, but their relationship is not fully understood at this time and recent reports suggested a “strained relationship.”

