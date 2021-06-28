2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police ask for help locating missing Parma teen

Manns was last seen last week shortly before leaving home on his own.
Manns was last seen last week shortly before leaving home on his own.(Parma police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old.

Christopher Manns was last seen Monday at his home on North Avenue, according to a Parma police Facebook post. That evening, he left home on his own around midnight.

Manns is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, according to the post. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas pants, a green T-shirt, and was carrying a navy blue backpack.

Authorities believe he is in Parma or on the West Side of Cleveland.

Police ask those with information about his whereabouts to contact Detective Scott Faulisi at 440-885-1234.

