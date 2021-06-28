Summit County Sheriff deputies arrest burglary suspect, recover some stolen goods

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clinton, Ohio man is now in custody for a June 21 home burglary in Green.

Summit County Sheriff Kathy Fatheree said Vincent Hood, 32, broke into the home on South Main Street around 3 a.m. and stolen several items.

Deputies arrested him without incident shortly after the burlgary.

Fatheree said deputies executed a search warrant at Hood’s storage units and recovered several items from the burglary; however, several items, including a Louis Vuitton bag remain missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Breeden at 330-643-5404.

Hood is charged with burglary, theft and aggravated possession of drugs.

