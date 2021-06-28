Teen boy shot to death in Akron, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said officers with the Akron Police Department responded to the shooting scene just after 8 p.m. on Sunday on Elma Street near Frances Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Emergency responders found the teen victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead from his injuries.

The identify of the teen boy has not yet been released.

