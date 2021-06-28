2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen boy shot to death in Akron, medical examiner says

Intersection near shooting scene in Akron
Intersection near shooting scene in Akron(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said officers with the Akron Police Department responded to the shooting scene just after 8 p.m. on Sunday on Elma Street near Frances Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Emergency responders found the teen victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead from his injuries.

The identify of the teen boy has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

