U.S. Marshals: Fugitive of the week wanted for alleged attempted murder in Massillon

Willis is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, U.S. Marshals say.
Willis is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, U.S. Marshals say.(U.S. Marshals)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help locating Samuel Willis, this week’s fugitive of the week.

Willis, 28, is wanted in Massillon for attempted murder, according to a task force media release. Willis allegedly fired 15 rounds at a male who was sitting inside a vehicle. He is also wanted in Canton for felonious assault, stemming from an incident where police say he physically assaulted a female in her home.

Willis is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, the release said. His last known address is near the 2500 block of 34th Street Northeast in Canton.

Authorities say Willis should be considered armed and dangerous.

The task force asks the public to call 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available, the task force said.

