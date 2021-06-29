26-year-old man is fatally shot while sitting in vehicle on East 64th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle on East 64th Street Monday evening.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Cleveland police responded to the 2800 block of East 64th Street, according to a police media release.

When they arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face inside a vehicle. Officers tried to help the man until medics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

No person of interest has been identified, police say.

