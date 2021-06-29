2 Strong 4 Bullies
26-year-old man is fatally shot while sitting in vehicle on East 64th Street

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle on East 64th Street Monday evening.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Cleveland police responded to the 2800 block of East 64th Street, according to a police media release.

When they arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face inside a vehicle. Officers tried to help the man until medics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

No person of interest has been identified, police say.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

