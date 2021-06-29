Akron carjackers steal victim’s red Ford Mustang convertible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was carjacked at gunpoint while leaving work early Tuesday morning.

Akron police said the victim was walking to his car in the 2400 block of Romig Road around 2:15 a.m., when suspects in a white Chevy Cobalt approached him.

The victim told police one of the occupants of the Cobalt pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys.

One of the suspects then drove off in the victim’s red Ford Mustang with a white convertible top, Ohio license plate HXL9483.

The driver of the Cobalt fled the scene, following the Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.