2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron carjackers steal victim’s red Ford Mustang convertible

(pexels.com)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was carjacked at gunpoint while leaving work early Tuesday morning.

Akron police said the victim was walking to his car in the 2400 block of Romig Road around 2:15 a.m., when suspects in a white Chevy Cobalt approached him.

The victim told police one of the occupants of the Cobalt pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys.

One of the suspects then drove off in the victim’s red Ford Mustang with a white convertible top, Ohio license plate HXL9483.

The driver of the Cobalt fled the scene, following the Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland police)
Woman steals $4K purse off chair at Town Hall Restaurant
(Source: WOIO)
Medical examiner identifies dad, 1 child who drowned in Berea’s Wallace Lake Park
FILE - Mayflies in Marblehead
Swarm of mayflies over Lake Erie shows up on weather radar
FILE
Governor signs bill into law investing $2.2 billion into Ohio’s economic recovery